New Big Money Means Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Investors Could Reap Benefit

421 institutions hold shares in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.52% while institutional investors hold 107.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.98M, and float is at 42.38M with Short Float at 7.59%. Institutions hold 104.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.77 million shares valued at $339.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.56% of the NXST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.73 million shares valued at $335.44 million to account for 8.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 2.25 million shares representing 5.11% and valued at over $202.48 million, while Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds 4.73% of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $187.5 million.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is 12.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.37 and a high of $131.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NXST stock was last observed hovering at around $125.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.13% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.42% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.41% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.37, the stock is 6.51% and 10.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 31.42% off its SMA200. NXST registered 0.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $98.78.

The stock witnessed a 7.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.81%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) has around 13589 employees, a market worth around $5.52B and $4.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.32 and Fwd P/E is 8.75. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.15% and -6.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $7.11 with sales reaching $1.34B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.10% in year-over-year returns.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Russell Blake, the company’s EVP, Station Operations. SEC filings show that Russell Blake sold 5,108 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $106.52 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23440.0 shares.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Carter Thomas (President, COO and CFO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $106.70 per share for $3.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91409.0 shares of the NXST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, BUSCH TIMOTHY C disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $109.05 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 87,727 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST).

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading 68.00% up over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is 34.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.2.