New Big Money Means Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

206 institutions hold shares in Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA), with 21.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 94.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.92M, and float is at 39.90M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 94.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with over 9.43 million shares valued at $94.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.61% of the PRTA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.69 million shares valued at $44.35 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 3.54 million shares representing 8.88% and valued at over $35.41 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.01% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $19.97 million.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) is 29.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.10 and a high of $14.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRTA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.66% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -29.33% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.52, the stock is 16.59% and 22.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 6.89% at the moment leaves the stock 30.94% off its SMA200. PRTA registered 21.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.12.

The stock witnessed a 22.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.04%, and is 41.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.63% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $622.20M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 118.59% and 3.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.50%).

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prothena Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.77 with sales reaching $170k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.60% in year-over-year returns.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) that is trading -53.06% down over the past 12 months. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is 31.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -122.83% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.6.