New Big Money Means Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

394 institutions hold shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.43% while institutional investors hold 102.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.90M, and float is at 41.18M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 98.97% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.46 million shares valued at $369.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.15% of the SPB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.69 million shares valued at $210.85 million to account for 8.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fortress Investment Group LLC which holds 1.99 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $113.85 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.00% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $134.8 million.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is 5.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.59 and a high of $85.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPB stock was last observed hovering at around $82.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.87% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 7.4% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.34, the stock is 4.76% and 10.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 42.01% off its SMA200. SPB registered 40.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.07.

The stock witnessed a 4.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.60%, and is 6.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has around 12100 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $3.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.18 and Fwd P/E is 14.75. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 325.42% and -2.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.12 with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smeltser Jeremy W, the company’s EVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Smeltser Jeremy W bought 8,305 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $60.17 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8305.0 shares.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Maura David M (Executive Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 16,709 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $59.84 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the SPB stock.