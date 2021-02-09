New Big Money Means United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

289 institutions hold shares in United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI), with 985.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.14% while institutional investors hold 85.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.68M, and float is at 85.70M with Short Float at 2.38%. Institutions hold 84.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.44 million shares valued at $210.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.36% of the UCBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.71 million shares valued at $147.5 million to account for 10.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 3.43 million shares representing 3.96% and valued at over $58.05 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.85% of the shares totaling 3.33 million with a market value of $56.43 million.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is 13.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.95 and a high of $32.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UCBI stock was last observed hovering at around $31.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.84% off the consensus price target high of $36.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.48% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.18, the stock is 3.08% and 11.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 48.49% off its SMA200. UCBI registered 12.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.57.

The stock witnessed a 3.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.01%, and is 6.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) has around 2414 employees, a market worth around $2.83B and $558.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.38 and Fwd P/E is 13.79. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.25% and -1.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Community Banks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $177.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.70% in year-over-year returns.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KUMLER ALAN H, the company’s SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that KUMLER ALAN H sold 1,638 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $32.00 per share for a total of $52416.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22924.0 shares.

United Community Banks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that RICHLOVSKY THOMAS A (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $25.00 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the UCBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, HARRALSON JEFFERSON L (EVP, CFO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $25000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI).

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) that is trading 9.63% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.71% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.46.