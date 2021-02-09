New Big Money Means Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

303 institutions hold shares in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE), with 883.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.07% while institutional investors hold 91.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.19M, and float is at 81.52M with Short Float at 3.04%. Institutions hold 90.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.95 million shares valued at $280.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.94% of the WRE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.34 million shares valued at $248.41 million to account for 14.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 5.43 million shares representing 6.59% and valued at over $109.27 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.03% of the shares totaling 4.14 million with a market value of $83.33 million.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) is 6.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.95 and a high of $32.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WRE stock was last observed hovering at around $22.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -9.76% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.05, the stock is 3.73% and 2.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 2.44% at the moment leaves the stock 5.78% off its SMA200. WRE registered -25.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.63.

The stock witnessed a 9.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.06%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $303.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.42. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.99% and -28.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $71.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.80% in year-over-year returns.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -24.87% down over the past 12 months. American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) is -36.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.05% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.8.