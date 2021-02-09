Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is 12.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.31 and a high of $61.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NUS stock was last observed hovering at around $60.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.96% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -12.05% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.63, the stock is 6.90% and 12.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 30.23% off its SMA200. NUS registered 74.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.92.

The stock witnessed a 6.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.65%, and is 6.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $2.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.82 and Fwd P/E is 16.13. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 400.85% and 0.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.19 with sales reaching $749.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.50% in year-over-year returns.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Top Institutional Holders

369 institutions hold shares in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS), with 881.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.73% while institutional investors hold 80.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.31M, and float is at 50.16M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 79.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.27 million shares valued at $287.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.33% of the NUS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.76 million shares valued at $238.26 million to account for 9.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 3.09 million shares representing 6.06% and valued at over $154.86 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 2.36 million with a market value of $118.04 million.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NAPIERSKI RYAN S, the company’s President. SEC filings show that NAPIERSKI RYAN S sold 10,156 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $59.12 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73500.0 shares.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that NAPIERSKI RYAN S (President) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $55.45 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75256.0 shares of the NUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, NAPIERSKI RYAN S (President) disposed off 4,844 shares at an average price of $59.05 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 75,256 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS).

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading 34.26% up over the past 12 months. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is 36.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.43% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.