Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) is -0.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.75 and a high of $15.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAD stock was last observed hovering at around $15.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $15.33, the stock is 0.80% and 1.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 5.87% off its SMA200. NAD registered 2.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.76.

The stock witnessed a 1.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.57%, and is 0.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.66% over the week and 0.55% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 31.54. Distance from 52-week low is 42.60% and -0.33% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Top Institutional Holders

240 institutions hold shares in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD), with 2.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 29.57% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 29.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Karpus Management Inc with over 10.65 million shares valued at $154.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.03% of the NAD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc with 6.21 million shares valued at $90.16 million to account for 2.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bramshill Investments, LLC which holds 4.43 million shares representing 2.09% and valued at over $64.38 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 2.04% of the shares totaling 4.32 million with a market value of $62.77 million.