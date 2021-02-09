Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 13.37% Change This Year

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: OSBC) is 13.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.96 and a high of $13.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -4.09% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.45, the stock is 8.12% and 10.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 2.97% at the moment leaves the stock 32.14% off its SMA200. OSBC registered -7.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.21.

The stock witnessed a 3.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.73%, and is 11.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) has around 535 employees, a market worth around $334.34M and $105.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.82 and Fwd P/E is 11.64. Profit margin for the company is 29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.11% and -13.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $32.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.10% in year-over-year returns.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Top Institutional Holders

154 institutions hold shares in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC), with 1.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.33% while institutional investors hold 76.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.56M, and float is at 27.04M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 72.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.16 million shares valued at $21.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.37% of the OSBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FJ Capital Management LLC with 1.55 million shares valued at $11.62 million to account for 5.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) which holds 1.43 million shares representing 4.87% and valued at over $10.72 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $10.39 million.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lyons Billy J Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lyons Billy J Jr. bought 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $10.13 per share for a total of $23289.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5350.0 shares.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Ladowicz John (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $9.74 per share for $24350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20296.0 shares of the OSBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, YORK JILL E (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $10.12 for $20235.0. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC).

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Busey Corporation (BUSE) that is trading -13.56% down over the past 12 months. Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is -4.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.17% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.93.