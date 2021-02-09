Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) is 3.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.73 and a high of $60.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLMA stock was last observed hovering at around $47.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.55% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.64% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.94% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.95, the stock is 15.38% and 11.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 5.38% at the moment leaves the stock 10.33% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.35.

The stock witnessed a 16.79% In the last 1 monthand is 19.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 39.80% and -17.12% from its 52-week high.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.40% this year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA), with 415.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 14.53% while institutional investors hold 20.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.13M, and float is at 1.49M with Short Float at 27.29%. Institutions hold 17.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with over 24321.0 shares valued at $1.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.06% of the OLMA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SG Americas Securities, LLC with 12300.0 shares valued at $0.59 million to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cormorant Asset Management, LP, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Cormorant Asset Management, LP bought 425,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $19.00 per share for a total of $8.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.27 million shares.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Graham G. Walmsley (Director) bought a total of 1,160,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $19.00 per share for $22.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.16 million shares of the OLMA stock.