Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Is Up 15.90% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is 15.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.80 and a high of $74.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNFP stock was last observed hovering at around $73.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.46% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.21% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -11.4% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $74.64, the stock is 4.99% and 14.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 57.81% off its SMA200. PNFP registered 23.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.96.

The stock witnessed a 9.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.80%, and is 7.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has around 2487 employees, a market worth around $5.70B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.49 and Fwd P/E is 13.87. Profit margin for the company is 29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 168.49% and -0.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.37 with sales reaching $306.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.90% in year-over-year returns.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Top Institutional Holders

405 institutions hold shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP), with 1.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.64% while institutional investors hold 80.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.24M, and float is at 73.78M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 78.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.86 million shares valued at $441.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.05% of the PNFP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.49 million shares valued at $230.89 million to account for 8.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 5.22 million shares representing 6.88% and valued at over $185.86 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 2.62 million with a market value of $93.36 million.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CALLICUTT RICHARD D II, the company’s Chairman-Carolinas & Virginia. SEC filings show that CALLICUTT RICHARD D II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $73.08 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85385.0 shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Samuel Ronald L (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $73.08 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8681.0 shares of the PNFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, BURNS GREGORY L (Director) disposed off 2,300 shares at an average price of $72.00 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 27,398 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 17.39% up over the past 12 months. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is 19.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.35% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.