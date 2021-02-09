Positives for CAI International Inc. (CAI) as stock gains in recent trading

CAI International Inc. (NYSE: CAI) is 14.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.13 and a high of $36.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAI stock was last observed hovering at around $33.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.73% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.02% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 15.17% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.63, the stock is 6.98% and 9.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 5.10% at the moment leaves the stock 45.44% off its SMA200. CAI registered 26.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.49.

The stock witnessed a 2.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.25%, and is 9.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

CAI International Inc. (CAI) has around 218 employees, a market worth around $620.32M and $329.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.72 and Fwd P/E is 7.49. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 251.73% and -1.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

CAI International Inc. (CAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CAI International Inc. (CAI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CAI International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.13 with sales reaching $82.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.70% in year-over-year returns.

CAI International Inc. (CAI) Top Institutional Holders

148 institutions hold shares in CAI International Inc. (CAI), with 1.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.33% while institutional investors hold 94.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.57M, and float is at 16.44M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 87.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Park West Asset Management LLC with over 1.48 million shares valued at $40.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.35% of the CAI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.46 million shares valued at $40.14 million to account for 8.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 1.46 million shares representing 8.20% and valued at over $40.07 million, while Weiss Asset Management LP holds 7.14% of the shares totaling 1.27 million with a market value of $34.89 million.

CAI International Inc. (CAI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at CAI International Inc. (CAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HALLAHAN DANIEL JAMES, the company’s Senior VP, Global Marketing. SEC filings show that HALLAHAN DANIEL JAMES sold 10,403 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $27.57 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38771.0 shares.

CAI International Inc. (CAI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading 139.11% up over the past 12 months. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is 111.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -58.76% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.34.