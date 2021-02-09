Positives for Citizens Inc. (CIA) as stock gains in recent trading

Citizens Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is 8.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $6.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.07% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 17.07% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.22, the stock is 3.94% and 2.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 4.01% at the moment leaves the stock 5.80% off its SMA200. CIA registered -6.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.93.

The stock witnessed a 1.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.12%, and is 4.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Citizens Inc. (CIA) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $326.49M and $243.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.21% and -7.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Citizens Inc. (CIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citizens Inc. (CIA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citizens Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.60% this year.

Citizens Inc. (CIA) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in Citizens Inc. (CIA), with 4.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.93% while institutional investors hold 26.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.44M, and float is at 47.92M with Short Float at 13.94%. Institutions hold 24.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.53 million shares valued at $19.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.70% of the CIA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.41 million shares valued at $13.33 million to account for 4.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.29 million shares representing 2.45% and valued at over $7.14 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.92% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $5.6 million.

Citizens Inc. (CIA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Citizens Inc. (CIA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times.

Citizens Inc. (CIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) that is trading 66.38% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.3% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 88.43.