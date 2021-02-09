Positives for Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) as stock gains in recent trading

Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX: LSF) is 14.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.00 and a high of $60.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LSF stock was last observed hovering at around $52.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.87% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.28% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.99, the stock is 19.54% and 15.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock 16.35% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.35.

The stock witnessed a 22.34% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.18%, and is 24.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.91% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $417.34M and $22.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.16% and -11.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-106.70%).

Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Laird Superfood Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $5.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.50% this year.

Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF), with 3.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.00% while institutional investors hold 51.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.87M, and float is at 6.09M with Short Float at 9.52%. Institutions hold 33.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.86 million shares valued at $39.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.68% of the LSF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.21 million shares valued at $10.1 million to account for 2.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Callodine Capital Management, LP which holds 0.21 million shares representing 2.40% and valued at over $9.78 million, while Driehaus Capital Management, LLC holds 2.29% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $9.34 million.

Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 25 times.