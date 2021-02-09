Positives for Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) as stock gains in recent trading

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) is 48.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.66 and a high of $11.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 33.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.70, the stock is 18.35% and 43.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -6.75% at the moment leaves the stock 30.77% off its SMA200. NTP registered 1.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.96.

The stock witnessed a 45.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.76%, and is 9.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $319.81M and $71.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.07. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.70% and -26.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nam Tai Property Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 212.80% this year.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP), with 33.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.81% while institutional investors hold 42.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.84M, and float is at 16.54M with Short Float at 2.48%. Institutions hold 17.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd with over 5.77 million shares valued at $33.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.95% of the NTP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Iszo Capital LP with 3.89 million shares valued at $36.43 million to account for 10.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kahn Brothers Group Inc. which holds 1.72 million shares representing 4.46% and valued at over $16.14 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.26% of the shares totaling 0.49 million with a market value of $4.55 million.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading 1.71% up over the past 12 months. Celestica Inc. (CLS) is 12.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.06% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.04.