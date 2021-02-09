Positives for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) as stock gains in recent trading

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) is 19.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.69 and a high of $89.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRLD stock was last observed hovering at around $84.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.57% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -42.97% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -131.84% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.78, the stock is 18.29% and 26.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 57.73% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.38.

The stock witnessed a 28.11% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.40%, and is 23.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 262.05% and -3.68% from its 52-week high.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.80% this year.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD), with 3.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.31% while institutional investors hold 70.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.18M, and float is at 16.07M with Short Float at 8.89%. Institutions hold 63.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 15.59 million shares valued at $469.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 35.68% of the PRLD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 10.12 million shares valued at $304.87 million to account for 23.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.13 million shares representing 7.16% and valued at over $94.26 million, while Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 1.72% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $22.6 million.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times.