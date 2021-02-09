PPD Inc. (PPD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

PPD Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD) is 3.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.61 and a high of $37.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PPD stock was last observed hovering at around $35.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.28% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 1.19% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $35.57, the stock is 1.89% and 2.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 11.79% off its SMA200. PPD registered 15.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.09.

The stock witnessed a -2.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.66%, and is 6.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

PPD Inc. (PPD) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $12.39B and $4.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 230.97 and Fwd P/E is 25.65. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.25% and -5.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

PPD Inc. (PPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PPD Inc. (PPD) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PPD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.60% in year-over-year returns.

PPD Inc. (PPD) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in PPD Inc. (PPD), with 79.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.75% while institutional investors hold 80.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 348.58M, and float is at 214.38M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 62.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. with over 77.12 million shares valued at $2.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 22.06% of the PPD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Carlyle Group Inc. with 55.72 million shares valued at $2.06 billion to account for 15.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 14.51 million shares representing 4.15% and valued at over $536.65 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 13.41 million with a market value of $458.85 million.

PPD Inc. (PPD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARTMAN JUDD. SEC filings show that HARTMAN JUDD sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $34.60 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64166.0 shares.

PPD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that Kaucic Karen sold a total of 20,574 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $34.80 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8392.0 shares of the PPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, Pellegrino Jill (SVP & General Manager of AES) disposed off 5,495 shares at an average price of $34.40 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of PPD Inc. (PPD).