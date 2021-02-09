Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is 6.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.01 and a high of $12.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APTS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -21.08% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.87, the stock is 4.98% and 2.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 11.67% off its SMA200. APTS registered -32.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.88.

The stock witnessed a 5.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.67%, and is 9.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) has around 502 employees, a market worth around $387.05M and $505.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.03% and -37.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.82 with sales reaching $121.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -152.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Top Institutional Holders

221 institutions hold shares in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.34% while institutional investors hold 55.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.69M, and float is at 48.73M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 54.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.62 million shares valued at $24.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.25% of the APTS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.52 million shares valued at $26.07 million to account for 7.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 1.75 million shares representing 3.51% and valued at over $9.47 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.16% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $8.52 million.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DUPREE DANIEL M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DUPREE DANIEL M bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $6.18 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Finley Sara (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $5.84 per share for $14590.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8778.0 shares of the APTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Cannon John M (Director) acquired 3,620 shares at an average price of $6.30 for $22799.0. The insider now directly holds 3,620 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS).

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -16.12% down over the past 12 months. Equity Residential (EQR) is -21.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.78% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.