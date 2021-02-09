Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is -4.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.81 and a high of $140.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFPT stock was last observed hovering at around $129.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.72% off its average median price target of $155.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.13% off the consensus price target high of $166.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -0.71% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.92, the stock is -2.58% and 3.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 14.44% off its SMA200. PFPT registered 3.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $133.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $113.77.

The stock witnessed a -2.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.92%, and is 0.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) has around 3368 employees, a market worth around $7.61B and $1.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.09. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.21% and -7.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.30%).

Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Proofpoint Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $280.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.90% year-over-year.

Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) Top Institutional Holders

477 institutions hold shares in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT), with 835.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 97.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.62M, and float is at 57.19M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 96.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.34 million shares valued at $563.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.25% of the PFPT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.93 million shares valued at $520.03 million to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.25 million shares representing 5.63% and valued at over $443.32 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 3.86% of the shares totaling 2.23 million with a market value of $235.07 million.

Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Willy Ashan, the company’s EVP/GM-Sec Prd & Svc Grp. SEC filings show that Willy Ashan sold 1,226 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $136.38 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3440.0 shares.

Proofpoint Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 16 that Willy Ashan (EVP/GM-Sec Prd & Svc Grp) sold a total of 595 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 16 and was made at $137.83 per share for $82009.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1966.0 shares of the PFPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Auvil Paul R. III (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $135.17 for $3.38 million. The insider now directly holds 261,918 shares of Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT).

Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qualys Inc. (QLYS) that is trading 43.15% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -10.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.95% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.63.