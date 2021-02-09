PTCT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Now

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) is 4.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.79 and a high of $70.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTCT stock was last observed hovering at around $63.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.96% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -36.04% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.94, the stock is 1.45% and 0.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 17.93% off its SMA200. PTCT registered 18.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.76.

The stock witnessed a -7.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.79%, and is 12.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) has around 754 employees, a market worth around $4.33B and $358.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 107.65% and -9.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.80%).

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.94 with sales reaching $111.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.40% in year-over-year returns.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Top Institutional Holders

289 institutions hold shares in PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.91% while institutional investors hold 109.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.64M, and float is at 66.17M with Short Float at 6.35%. Institutions hold 106.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.13 million shares valued at $473.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.85% of the PTCT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 9.47 million shares valued at $442.85 million to account for 13.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.03 million shares representing 8.83% and valued at over $367.9 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.54% of the shares totaling 5.83 million with a market value of $272.45 million.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Insider Activity

A total of 225 insider transactions have happened at PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 144 and purchases happening 81 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Utter Christine Marie, the company’s SVP, Finance & CAO. SEC filings show that Utter Christine Marie sold 652 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $57.64 per share for a total of $37581.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16509.0 shares.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Utter Christine Marie (SVP, Finance & CAO) sold a total of 368 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $56.96 per share for $20960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17161.0 shares of the PTCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Hill Emily Luisa (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 541 shares at an average price of $56.96 for $30813.0. The insider now directly holds 23,306 shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT).

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is trading -10.70% down over the past 12 months. Xencor Inc. (XNCR) is 48.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.33.