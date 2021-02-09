Q&K International Group Limited (QK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) is 43.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $12.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $74.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.83% off the consensus price target high of $74.83 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.83% higher than the price target low of $74.83 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.87, the stock is 36.15% and 21.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 16.57% at the moment leaves the stock -48.52% off its SMA200. QK registered -63.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8484 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.4730.

The stock witnessed a 48.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.32%, and is 28.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.52% over the week and 11.69% over the month.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) has around 1222 employees, a market worth around $175.19M and $184.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.24% and -69.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (607.90%).

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Q&K International Group Limited (QK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Q&K International Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 991.70% year-over-year.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Q&K International Group Limited (QK), with institutional investors hold 11.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.27M, and float is at 35.51M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 11.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 4.0 million shares valued at $25.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 76.92% of the QK Shares outstanding.