QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) Volatility At 1.56%, Should You Add A Position?

467 institutions hold shares in QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS), with 408.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 125.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.31M, and float is at 63.87M with Short Float at 12.77%. Institutions hold 124.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.55 million shares valued at $538.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.30% of the QTS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.35 million shares valued at $463.42 million to account for 11.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TD Asset Management, Inc which holds 3.09 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $194.74 million, while PGGM Investments holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $184.97 million.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is 6.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.64 and a high of $72.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QTS stock was last observed hovering at around $65.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.63% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -8.05% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.91, the stock is 3.48% and 7.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 2.60% off its SMA200. QTS registered 13.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.18.

The stock witnessed a 12.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.81%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) has around 612 employees, a market worth around $4.21B and $519.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 531.53. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.57% and -9.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $139.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.10% in year-over-year returns.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Chad L., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Williams Chad L. sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $67.00 per share for a total of $6700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Williams Chad L. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,797 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $67.05 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the QTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Williams Chad L. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 55,458 shares at an average price of $66.62 for $3.69 million. The insider now directly holds 162,171 shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS).

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 13.60% up over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -17.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.35% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.37.