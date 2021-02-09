Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

173 institutions hold shares in Quanterix Corporation (QTRX), with 2.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.04% while institutional investors hold 93.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.14M, and float is at 28.95M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 85.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 2.95 million shares valued at $99.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.26% of the QTRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC with 2.14 million shares valued at $72.07 million to account for 6.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.74 million shares representing 5.48% and valued at over $81.05 million, while Frontier Capital Management Company LLC holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $69.86 million.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) is 67.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.90 and a high of $84.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QTRX stock was last observed hovering at around $79.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.01% off its average median price target of $74.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.76% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -41.44% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.79, the stock is 11.05% and 40.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 101.91% off its SMA200. QTRX registered 181.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 134.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.87.

The stock witnessed a 58.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.43%, and is 12.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.74% over the week and 9.64% over the month.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) has around 248 employees, a market worth around $2.45B and $76.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 614.00% and -8.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.40%).

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quanterix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $23.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 45.10% in year-over-year returns.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roskey Mark T., the company’s SVP, Commercial & Accelerator. SEC filings show that Roskey Mark T. sold 105 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $68.26 per share for a total of $7167.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21732.0 shares.

Quanterix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Fry John J (General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 163 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $68.26 per share for $11126.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31722.0 shares of the QTRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Chaubal Amol (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 133 shares at an average price of $68.26 for $9078.0. The insider now directly holds 25,367 shares of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX).

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 71.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.57% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.26.