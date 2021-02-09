Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) is 5.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.78 and a high of $34.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVNC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.51% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -30.3% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $29.97, the stock is 6.62% and 11.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 4.72% at the moment leaves the stock 19.29% off its SMA200. RVNC registered 12.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.45.

The stock witnessed a 1.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.42%, and is 13.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has around 193 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $4.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 154.41% and -13.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.90%).

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.24 with sales reaching $8.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3,030.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9,225.80% in year-over-year returns.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Top Institutional Holders

228 institutions hold shares in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.86% while institutional investors hold 81.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.53M, and float is at 58.22M with Short Float at 7.02%. Institutions hold 80.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.01 million shares valued at $142.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.53% of the RVNC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 4.08 million shares valued at $102.55 million to account for 6.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 3.56 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $89.56 million, while Essex Woodlands Management Inc. holds 5.02% of the shares totaling 3.34 million with a market value of $84.02 million.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rankin Aubrey, the company’s President, Innovation & Tech. SEC filings show that Rankin Aubrey sold 33,119 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $25.95 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Rankin Aubrey (President, Innovation & Tech) sold a total of 33,119 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $27.82 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the RVNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Rankin Aubrey (President, Innovation & Tech) disposed off 33,119 shares at an average price of $23.85 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 510,684 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC).

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -1.26% down over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.62% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.89.