Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) – The 32.15% Upside Potential Remains

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) is 23.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $8.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 32.15% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.82, the stock is 11.90% and 15.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 53.82% off its SMA200. SIC registered 7.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.85.

The stock witnessed a 23.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.32%, and is 15.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $218.74M and $565.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.20. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 605.60% and -1.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Select Interior Concepts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $150.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC), with 5.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.87% while institutional investors hold 72.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.38M, and float is at 19.89M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 56.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 3.25 million shares valued at $22.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.76% of the SIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 2.06 million shares valued at $14.19 million to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Financial Group Inc. which holds 1.62 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $11.15 million, while Divisar Capital Management LLC holds 3.62% of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $6.35 million.

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Varner Leo William Jr., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Varner Leo William Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $6.19 per share for a total of $61900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Select Interior Concepts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Director) bought a total of 6,314 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $5.85 per share for $36932.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the SIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Director) acquired 95,950 shares at an average price of $5.83 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 479,229 shares of Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC).