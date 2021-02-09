Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

324 institutions hold shares in Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT), with 349.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 94.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.31M, and float is at 42.01M with Short Float at 2.42%. Institutions hold 93.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.77 million shares valued at $351.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.25% of the SXT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.41 million shares valued at $254.41 million to account for 10.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 4.05 million shares representing 9.56% and valued at over $233.9 million, while Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $122.07 million.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) is 1.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.24 and a high of $78.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SXT stock was last observed hovering at around $74.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.5% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.41% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.08, the stock is -0.17% and 1.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 23.60% off its SMA200. SXT registered 23.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.69.

The stock witnessed a -3.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.64%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) has around 4058 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $1.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.22 and Fwd P/E is 24.78. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.34% and -4.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sensient Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $310.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Manning Paul, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Manning Paul bought 20 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $45.87 per share for a total of $917.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60.0 shares.

Sensient Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Manning Paul (Chairman, President & CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $56.06 per share for $56060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69263.0 shares of the SXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Manning Paul (Chairman, President & CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $55.65 for $55650.0. The insider now directly holds 68,263 shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT).

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading 48.47% up over the past 12 months. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is -9.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.82% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.76.