ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SWAV Stock Is Going Next

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) is 26.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.01 and a high of $143.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWAV stock was last observed hovering at around $127.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.85% off its average median price target of $132.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.85% off the consensus price target high of $134.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -27.69% lower than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.52, the stock is 4.82% and 19.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 3.02% at the moment leaves the stock 85.15% off its SMA200. SWAV registered 192.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 148.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $117.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.59.

The stock witnessed a 9.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.16%, and is 11.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has around 284 employees, a market worth around $4.31B and $59.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 497.55% and -8.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.10%).

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ShockWave Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $20.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.80% in year-over-year returns.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV), with 2.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.33% while institutional investors hold 106.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.08M, and float is at 32.10M with Short Float at 8.10%. Institutions hold 99.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.1 million shares valued at $386.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.89% of the SWAV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.4 million shares valued at $248.69 million to account for 7.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.33 million shares representing 6.80% and valued at over $176.67 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.51% of the shares totaling 2.23 million with a market value of $168.95 million.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Insider Activity

A total of 149 insider transactions have happened at ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 111 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PUCKETT DAN, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that PUCKETT DAN sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $117.68 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37308.0 shares.

ShockWave Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that WATKINS FRANK T (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $135.07 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94952.0 shares of the SWAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, WATKINS FRANK T (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $141.24 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 96,952 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV).