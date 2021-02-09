SJR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Now

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is 1.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.20 and a high of $20.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SJR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $21.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.6% off the consensus price target high of $26.73 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 9.72% higher than the price target low of $19.66 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $17.75, the stock is 0.96% and 0.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 0.96% off its SMA200. SJR registered -10.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.97.

The stock witnessed a -0.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.36%, and is 2.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $9.05B and $4.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.61 and Fwd P/E is 12.47. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.49% and -11.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shaw Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Top Institutional Holders

395 institutions hold shares in Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR), with 25.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.97% while institutional investors hold 70.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 513.00M, and float is at 464.57M with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 67.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 55.48 million shares valued at $1.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.45% of the SJR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation with 21.03 million shares valued at $383.82 million to account for 4.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TD Asset Management, Inc which holds 17.43 million shares representing 3.60% and valued at over $318.02 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.01% of the shares totaling 14.57 million with a market value of $265.84 million.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading 49.39% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -6.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 49.5% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.