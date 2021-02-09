Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is 2.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.02 and a high of $19.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 7.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.94, the stock is 3.90% and 5.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 18.98% off its SMA200. SCS registered -27.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.85.

The stock witnessed a 4.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.07%, and is 4.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has around 12700 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $2.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.44 and Fwd P/E is 31.90. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.58% and -28.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Steelcase Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $650.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.30% in year-over-year returns.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Top Institutional Holders

311 institutions hold shares in Steelcase Inc. (SCS), with 5.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.67% while institutional investors hold 99.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.80M, and float is at 102.04M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 94.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.43 million shares valued at $85.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.54% of the SCS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.68 million shares valued at $104.04 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 7.66 million shares representing 8.67% and valued at over $77.46 million, while Pzena Investment Management, LLC holds 5.64% of the shares totaling 4.98 million with a market value of $67.54 million.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Steelcase Inc. (SCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Niemann Jennifer C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Niemann Jennifer C sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $12.29 per share for a total of $49150.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8728.0 shares.

Steelcase Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Schmitt Eddy F (Senior VP, Americas) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $10.04 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89161.0 shares of the SCS stock.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -8.50% down over the past 12 months. Knoll Inc. (KNL) is -35.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.29% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.