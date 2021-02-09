Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Volatility At 4.49%, Should You Add A Position?

147 institutions hold shares in Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.97% while institutional investors hold 29.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.45M, and float is at 60.93M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 28.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 8.7 million shares valued at $141.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.91% of the SPH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.09 million shares valued at $17.78 million to account for 1.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 0.71 million shares representing 1.13% and valued at over $11.5 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 1.12% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $11.45 million.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) is 1.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.64 and a high of $22.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.32% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 16.06% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.11, the stock is -0.16% and -0.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 1.85% off its SMA200. SPH registered -30.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.01.

The stock witnessed a 1.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.77%, and is -6.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) has around 3169 employees, a market worth around $945.89M and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.59 and Fwd P/E is 11.90. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.88% and -31.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.74 with sales reaching $431.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schueler Michael A, the company’s Vice President, Product Supply. SEC filings show that Schueler Michael A sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $13.29 per share for a total of $79740.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29496.0 shares.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) that is trading -20.36% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -117.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.72.