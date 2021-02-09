SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Is Up 30.00% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is 30.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $127.39 and a high of $497.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIVB stock was last observed hovering at around $490.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.25% off its average median price target of $500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.97% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -26.04% lower than the price target low of $400.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $504.16, the stock is 9.35% and 24.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 2.70% at the moment leaves the stock 79.02% off its SMA200. SIVB registered 96.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $433.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $317.02.

The stock witnessed a 16.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.24%, and is 10.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has around 4336 employees, a market worth around $26.09B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.08 and Fwd P/E is 23.25. Profit margin for the company is 39.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 295.76% and 1.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.20%).

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SVB Financial Group (SIVB) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SVB Financial Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.93 with sales reaching $947.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.60% in year-over-year returns.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Top Institutional Holders

790 institutions hold shares in SVB Financial Group (SIVB), with 218.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 93.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.77M, and float is at 51.67M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 93.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.54 million shares valued at $1.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.70% of the SIVB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.01 million shares valued at $966.05 million to account for 7.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.54 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $610.21 million, while Capital International Investors holds 3.72% of the shares totaling 1.93 million with a market value of $464.21 million.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Insider Activity

A total of 122 insider transactions have happened at SVB Financial Group (SIVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DRAPER MICHELLE, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that DRAPER MICHELLE sold 2,684 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $466.51 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3799.0 shares.

SVB Financial Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Cox Philip C (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 5,285 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $467.90 per share for $2.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6366.0 shares of the SIVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Izurieta Laura (Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 3,365 shares at an average price of $473.73 for $1.59 million. The insider now directly holds 4,539 shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB).

SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) that is trading -16.77% down over the past 12 months. East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is 38.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.41% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.89.