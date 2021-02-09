Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

143 institutions hold shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX), with 2.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.45% while institutional investors hold 84.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.16M, and float is at 43.38M with Short Float at 12.39%. Institutions hold 78.88% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 3.33 million shares valued at $49.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.15% of the SNDX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 2.47 million shares valued at $36.47 million to account for 6.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.32 million shares representing 5.68% and valued at over $51.61 million, while Boxer Capital, LLC holds 5.60% of the shares totaling 2.29 million with a market value of $33.77 million.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) is -4.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.88 and a high of $27.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.4% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.69% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 15.28% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.18, the stock is -2.95% and -8.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 7.08% at the moment leaves the stock 16.47% off its SMA200. SNDX registered 117.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.06.

The stock witnessed a -10.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.42%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $993.13M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 207.85% and -23.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.10%).

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49 with sales reaching $240k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.80% in year-over-year returns.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Metzger Michael A, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Metzger Michael A sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $20.19 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17659.0 shares.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Metzger Michael A (President and COO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $22.97 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17659.0 shares of the SNDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Ordentlich Peter (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 29,972 shares at an average price of $23.16 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX).

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 71.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.34% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.14.