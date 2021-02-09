The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) – The -0.32% Downside Potential Remains

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is 8.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.35 and a high of $64.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSGX stock was last observed hovering at around $62.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.71% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -31.67% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.20, the stock is 2.89% and 6.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 16.28% off its SMA200. DSGX registered 35.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.89.

The stock witnessed a 7.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.33%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) has around 1547 employees, a market worth around $5.38B and $339.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 116.39 and Fwd P/E is 87.90. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.55% and -1.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $89.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Top Institutional Holders

303 institutions hold shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX), with 55.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 91.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.48M, and float is at 84.43M with Short Float at 0.44%. Institutions hold 90.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 11.98 million shares valued at $682.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.18% of the DSGX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 5.42 million shares valued at $308.7 million to account for 6.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd which holds 4.49 million shares representing 5.32% and valued at over $256.0 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $243.52 million.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 15.33% up over the past 12 months. Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) is 75.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.8% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.49.