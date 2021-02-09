The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) is 28.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.84 and a high of $33.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.72% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 8.84% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.32, the stock is 5.02% and 22.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 35.80% off its SMA200. MCS registered -41.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.20.

The stock witnessed a 24.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.77%, and is -4.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.30% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $535.36M and $407.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.22% and -48.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Marcus Corporation (MCS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Marcus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.17 with sales reaching $62.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -67.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -69.60% in year-over-year returns.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Top Institutional Holders

203 institutions hold shares in The Marcus Corporation (MCS), with 934.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.01% while institutional investors hold 88.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.06M, and float is at 22.44M with Short Float at 25.92%. Institutions hold 85.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.52 million shares valued at $47.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.19% of the MCS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.6 million shares valued at $12.4 million to account for 6.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.37 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $10.61 million, while Lazard Asset Management LLC holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $9.26 million.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at The Marcus Corporation (MCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marcus Gregory S, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Marcus Gregory S sold 12,027 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $17.59 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

The Marcus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Marcus Gregory S (President and CEO) sold a total of 37,973 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $17.57 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the MCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, KISSINGER THOMAS F (Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $8.07 for $16138.0. The insider now directly holds 90,833 shares of The Marcus Corporation (MCS).

The Marcus Corporation (MCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) that is trading -37.11% down over the past 12 months. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -33.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.51.