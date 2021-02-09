The St. Joe Company (JOE) on Track to Reach $19.00 in a Year

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is 30.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.32 and a high of $53.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JOE stock was last observed hovering at around $53.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.89% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -191.05% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -191.05% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.30, the stock is 19.81% and 31.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock 105.53% off its SMA200. JOE registered 140.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 153.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.89.

The stock witnessed a 23.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.31%, and is 19.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $139.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 92.94. Profit margin for the company is 24.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 260.87% and 3.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

The St. Joe Company (JOE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The St. Joe Company (JOE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The St. Joe Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.30% this year.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) Top Institutional Holders

204 institutions hold shares in The St. Joe Company (JOE), with 1.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.83% while institutional investors hold 100.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.88M, and float is at 57.22M with Short Float at 2.74%. Institutions hold 97.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fairholme Capital Management with over 26.44 million shares valued at $545.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 44.91% of the JOE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 7.25 million shares valued at $149.56 million to account for 12.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.82 million shares representing 8.19% and valued at over $204.71 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.73% of the shares totaling 4.55 million with a market value of $93.9 million.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at The St. Joe Company (JOE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bakun Marek, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bakun Marek bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $17.90 per share for a total of $19690.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5724.0 shares.

The St. Joe Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that WALTERS Elizabeth J (SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary) bought a total of 1,425 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $17.35 per share for $24721.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2863.0 shares of the JOE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Gonzalez Jorge Luis (President – CEO) acquired 1,400 shares at an average price of $17.20 for $24080.0. The insider now directly holds 21,080 shares of The St. Joe Company (JOE).

The St. Joe Company (JOE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) that is trading 8.75% up over the past 12 months. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is 6.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -111.46% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.23.