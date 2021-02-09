These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for EXFO Inc. (EXFO)

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) is 11.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $4.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXFO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.91% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -8.57% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.80, the stock is 2.80% and 12.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 19.31% off its SMA200. EXFO registered -2.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5600 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3407.

The stock witnessed a 12.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.32%, and is 6.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

EXFO Inc. (EXFO) has around 1814 employees, a market worth around $209.46M and $264.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.97. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.00% and -10.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.20%).

EXFO Inc. (EXFO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EXFO Inc. (EXFO) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EXFO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $71.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -282.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year.

EXFO Inc. (EXFO) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in EXFO Inc. (EXFO), with 10.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.58% while institutional investors hold 33.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.75M, and float is at 21.20M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 27.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Harber Asset Management Llc with over 1.32 million shares valued at $4.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.15% of the EXFO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 1.31 million shares valued at $4.27 million to account for 5.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.01 million shares representing 3.92% and valued at over $3.27 million, while 22NW, LP holds 2.39% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $1.99 million.

EXFO Inc. (EXFO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 36.13% up over the past 12 months. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is 15.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 89.74% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1590.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.25.