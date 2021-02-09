These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX: NES) is 54.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $6.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NES stock was last observed hovering at around $3.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is 20.29% and 30.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 8.58% at the moment leaves the stock 49.66% off its SMA200. NES registered 9.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5594 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3620.

The stock witnessed a 44.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.57%, and is 20.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.16% over the week and 9.62% over the month.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $50.37M and $123.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 248.92% and -48.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.70%).

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) Analyst Forecasts

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES), with 118.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 96.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.77M, and float is at 8.63M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 95.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gates Capital Management, Inc. with over 7.06 million shares valued at $16.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 44.74% of the NES Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ascribe Capital, LLC with 7.02 million shares valued at $16.29 million to account for 44.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity National Financial, Inc. which holds 0.27 million shares representing 1.71% and valued at over $0.63 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.68% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.25 million.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gates Capital Management, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 335,811 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $4.31 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.72 million shares.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) that is -11.86% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 70.95% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3500.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.