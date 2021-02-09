These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) is 13.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.12 and a high of $43.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYKE stock was last observed hovering at around $41.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.49% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -18.42% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.63, the stock is 4.21% and 7.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 28.21% off its SMA200. SYKE registered 23.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.83.

The stock witnessed a -0.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.75%, and is 7.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE) has around 54900 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.42 and Fwd P/E is 14.31. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.72% and -1.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $442M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE) Top Institutional Holders

294 institutions hold shares in Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE), with 789k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.00% while institutional investors hold 97.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.99M, and float is at 38.77M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 95.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.14 million shares valued at $231.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.52% of the SYKE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.91 million shares valued at $133.91 million to account for 9.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.34 million shares representing 8.43% and valued at over $114.11 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 6.10% of the shares totaling 2.41 million with a market value of $90.91 million.

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZINGALE LAWRENCE, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that ZINGALE LAWRENCE sold 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $38.07 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67002.0 shares.

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Pearson David (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $38.93 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66408.0 shares of the SYKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Chapman John (EVP & CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $38.34 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 39,702 shares of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE).

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is trading 76.35% up over the past 12 months. F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) is 66.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.04.