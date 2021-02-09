Things appear to be looking up for ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) is -4.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.10 and a high of $56.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADCT stock was last observed hovering at around $30.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.25% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -2.2% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.66, the stock is -1.69% and -7.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -17.40% off its SMA200. ADCT registered a loss of -36.30% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.88.

The stock witnessed a -2.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.60%, and is 11.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has around 179 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.13% and -45.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.30%).

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADC Therapeutics SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $860k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT), with 36.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.05% while institutional investors hold 71.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.72M, and float is at 39.85M with Short Float at 9.11%. Institutions hold 37.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.67 million shares valued at $253.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.88% of the ADCT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 6.35 million shares valued at $209.59 million to account for 8.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 2.09 million shares representing 2.69% and valued at over $68.89 million, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 2.17% of the shares totaling 1.69 million with a market value of $55.67 million.