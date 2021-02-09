Things appear to be looking up for Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) is 40.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.84 and a high of $3.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DWSN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.98, the stock is 9.76% and 25.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 61.48% off its SMA200. DWSN registered 27.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5475 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0199.

The stock witnessed a 11.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.56%, and is 1.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.84% over the week and 7.73% over the month.

Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) has around 455 employees, a market worth around $71.79M and $110.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 254.64% and -8.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dawson Geophysical Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $36.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.40% year-over-year.

Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN), with 1.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.41% while institutional investors hold 67.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.42M, and float is at 21.74M with Short Float at 0.28%. Institutions hold 62.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.71 million shares valued at $3.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.27% of the DWSN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 1.67 million shares valued at $2.95 million to account for 7.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.64 million shares representing 7.00% and valued at over $2.89 million, while Grace & White Inc /ny holds 5.38% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $2.68 million.

Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOBIAS C RAY, the company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that TOBIAS C RAY sold 2,448 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 17 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $4284.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Dawson Geophysical Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that TOBIAS C RAY (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 13,639 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $1.75 per share for $23868.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the DWSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, TOBIAS C RAY (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 516 shares at an average price of $1.75 for $903.0. The insider now directly holds 121,089 shares of Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN).

Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) that is trading 57.86% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.18% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 51360.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.82.