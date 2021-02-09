Things appear to be looking up for The Joint Corp. (JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) is 44.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.67 and a high of $35.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JYNT stock was last observed hovering at around $35.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.43% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.11% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -46.31% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.04, the stock is 22.40% and 34.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 6.82% at the moment leaves the stock 94.54% off its SMA200. JYNT registered 122.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 134.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.65.

The stock witnessed a 31.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.56%, and is 8.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 5.19% over the month.

The Joint Corp. (JYNT) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $521.15M and $55.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 144.64 and Fwd P/E is 125.96. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 395.96% and 6.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (59.40%).

The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Joint Corp. (JYNT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Joint Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $16.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Top Institutional Holders

123 institutions hold shares in The Joint Corp. (JYNT), with 507.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.62% while institutional investors hold 86.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.03M, and float is at 13.53M with Short Float at 8.47%. Institutions hold 83.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bandera Partners LLC with over 1.68 million shares valued at $29.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.98% of the JYNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.0 million shares valued at $26.31 million to account for 7.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.85 million shares representing 6.05% and valued at over $14.76 million, while Skylands Capital, LLC holds 5.30% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $12.95 million.

The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at The Joint Corp. (JYNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bandera Partners LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bandera Partners LLC bought 1,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $8.46 per share for a total of $11479.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.68 million shares.

The Joint Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Bandera Partners LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $8.49 per share for $63638.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.68 million shares of the JYNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Bandera Partners LLC (10% Owner) acquired 24,201 shares at an average price of $7.99 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 1,673,455 shares of The Joint Corp. (JYNT).

The Joint Corp. (JYNT): Who are the competitors?

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is 178.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.87% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.17.