Things appear to be looking up for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) is 30.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.02 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRCA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.76% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.41% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $15.06, the stock is 24.85% and 34.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 7.88% at the moment leaves the stock 52.65% off its SMA200. VRCA registered 2.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.27.

The stock witnessed a 22.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.15%, and is 24.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.79% over the week and 10.51% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 150.17% and -5.87% from its 52-week high.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.60% this year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA), with 12.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.85% while institutional investors hold 67.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.99M, and float is at 10.85M with Short Float at 14.71%. Institutions hold 34.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 3.41 million shares valued at $26.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.19% of the VRCA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 1.48 million shares valued at $11.45 million to account for 5.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.72 million shares representing 2.78% and valued at over $8.27 million, while Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc. holds 2.57% of the shares totaling 0.67 million with a market value of $7.66 million.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ballaron Craig, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ballaron Craig bought 4,772 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $8.57 per share for a total of $40896.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Ballaron Craig (Director) bought a total of 5,228 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $9.16 per share for $47888.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5228.0 shares of the VRCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, Manning Paul B (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $9.09 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 8,099,394 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA).