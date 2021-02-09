Three Stocks to Track: Service Properties Trust (SVC), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares are 6.01% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.66% or $0.43 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.68%. Comparatively, the stock is up 49.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 14.21% and 5.00% over the month.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2021, Janney recommended the SVC stock is Neutral, while earlier, B. Riley Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 01, 2021. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the SVC stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.67. The forecasts give the Service Properties Trust stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 13.0% or 6.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -55.00% in the current quarter to -$0.36, down from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.15, down -45.40% from $1.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and -$0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 111,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 63,681. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 42,760 in purchases and sales respectively.

HARRINGTON JOHN L., a Director at the company, sold 26,560 shares worth $0.34 million at $12.75 per share on Dec 02. The Director had earlier sold another 16,200 SVC shares valued at $0.2 million on Dec 09. The shares were sold at $12.49 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), completed the trade at a price of $2.17 after seeing a change of -3.56% that brought its market cap to $194,146,439. It fluctuated between $2.11 and $2.25 during the day. The 52-week range for the stock was 1.00 – 2.45.

Sustainability Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is pleased to announce the Company achieved another successful quarter, with revenues totaling $24.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. SGTM recorded $5,907,155 in revenue, $422,133 in gross profits, as well as $36,140,923 in total assets for the three months ending September 30, 2020, and sitting on a strong $5,936,798 in cash and liquid investments. Revenue of $24,544,820 and a gross profit of $5,503,905 is reported for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, at SGTM.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD), on the other hand, is trading around $4.22 with a market cap of $179.73M, and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KRMD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.72 million. This represented 38.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $6.08 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $45.43 million from $47.71 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $0.97 million, significantly higher than the -$0.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $60000.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Repro Med Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 267,855 shares. Insider sales totaled 121,342 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.53M shares after the latest sales, with 6.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.30% with a share float percentage of 39.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Repro Med Systems Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Horton Capital Management, LLC with over 11.83 million shares worth more than $85.43 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Horton Capital Management, LLC held 29.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Light Asset Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.26 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.4 million and represent 18.19% of shares outstanding.