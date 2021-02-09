Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) is -3.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.72 and a high of $6.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.33% off the consensus price target high of $14.45 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.91% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.01, the stock is -4.04% and -7.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -3.64% off its SMA200. TGS registered -21.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.11.

The stock witnessed a -8.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.47%, and is -2.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) has around 829 employees, a market worth around $673.90M and $627.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.08 and Fwd P/E is 28.63. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.68% and -26.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.10%).

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $187.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.40% year-over-year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS), with 45.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.02% while institutional investors hold 15.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.77M, and float is at 156.19M with Short Float at 0.35%. Institutions hold 10.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 1.99 million shares valued at $8.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.51% of the TGS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.41 million shares valued at $5.86 million to account for 0.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VR Advisory Services Ltd which holds 0.63 million shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $2.61 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $1.7 million.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -27.23% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.94% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.69.