Trecora Resources (TREC) – The 7.13% Upside Potential Remains

Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) is 6.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.23 and a high of $7.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TREC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 7.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.43, the stock is 7.79% and 7.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 17.77% off its SMA200. TREC registered 11.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.53.

The stock witnessed a 3.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.48%, and is 17.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Trecora Resources (TREC) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $180.33M and $212.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.22. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.65% and 1.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Trecora Resources (TREC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trecora Resources (TREC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trecora Resources is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $52.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -637.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.30% in year-over-year returns.

Trecora Resources (TREC) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in Trecora Resources (TREC), with 3.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.69% while institutional investors hold 62.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.82M, and float is at 21.42M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 54.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 3.46 million shares valued at $21.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.94% of the TREC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.32 million shares valued at $8.13 million to account for 5.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.28 million shares representing 5.14% and valued at over $8.91 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.00% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $7.62 million.

Trecora Resources (TREC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Trecora Resources (TREC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Quarles Patrick D., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Quarles Patrick D. bought 5,092 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 23 at a price of $5.41 per share for a total of $27548.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Trecora Resources disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 22 that Quarles Patrick D. (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,810 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 22 and was made at $5.40 per share for $31374.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the TREC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Quarles Patrick D. (President and CEO) acquired 3,224 shares at an average price of $5.48 for $17668.0. The insider now directly holds 202,257 shares of Trecora Resources (TREC).

Trecora Resources (TREC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading -15.24% down over the past 12 months. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) is -10.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.88% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.