Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) Volatility At 6.71%, Should You Add A Position?

16 institutions hold shares in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC), with 2.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.43% while institutional investors hold 60.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.29M, and float is at 0.95M with Short Float at 47.04%. Institutions hold 38.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 1.62 million shares valued at $17.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.54% of the TDAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 1.1 million shares valued at $12.02 million to account for 9.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Westchester Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.79 million shares representing 6.57% and valued at over $8.59 million, while Periscope Capital Inc. holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $5.46 million.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDAC) is 20.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.30 and a high of $14.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDAC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $14.36, the stock is 14.31% and 16.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 29.31% off its SMA200. TDAC registered 39.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.40.

The stock witnessed a 13.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.23%, and is 7.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 39.42% and -2.64% from its 52-week high.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -245.10% this year.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times.