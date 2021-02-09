U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 31.77% Upside

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) is 29.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $11.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.77% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -18.27% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.87, the stock is 17.12% and 21.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 4.23% at the moment leaves the stock 21.59% off its SMA200. USX registered 39.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.20.

The stock witnessed a 22.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.84%, and is 18.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) has around 8572 employees, a market worth around $436.23M and $1.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.71 and Fwd P/E is 6.95. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 234.72% and -21.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $447.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -114.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX), with 16.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.47% while institutional investors hold 81.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.67M, and float is at 22.48M with Short Float at 7.50%. Institutions hold 54.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with over 3.87 million shares valued at $31.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.41% of the USX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.09 million shares valued at $17.26 million to account for 6.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.4 million shares representing 4.12% and valued at over $9.56 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.03% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $8.48 million.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beizer Jon, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Beizer Jon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $6.20 per share for a total of $18600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42354.0 shares.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Rickel John C (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $6.50 per share for $65000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61854.0 shares of the USX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, Pischke Robert D (Chief Information Officer) acquired 11,984 shares at an average price of $6.59 for $78975.0. The insider now directly holds 140,090 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX).