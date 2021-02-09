Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) is 49.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.79 and a high of $44.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UCTT stock was last observed hovering at around $44.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.5% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.85% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -22.95% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.72, the stock is 15.23% and 29.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 5.65% at the moment leaves the stock 77.66% off its SMA200. UCTT registered 97.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.36.

The stock witnessed a 24.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.94%, and is 16.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $1.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.94 and Fwd P/E is 15.13. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 296.27% and 4.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $365.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.50% in year-over-year returns.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Top Institutional Holders

298 institutions hold shares in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT), with 941.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.36% while institutional investors hold 90.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.40M, and float is at 39.56M with Short Float at 3.74%. Institutions hold 88.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.92 million shares valued at $215.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.08% of the UCTT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.62 million shares valued at $56.18 million to account for 6.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.4 million shares representing 5.94% and valued at over $51.61 million, while Paradigm Capital Management holds 3.11% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $39.26 million.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRANGER CLARENCE L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GRANGER CLARENCE L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88438.0 shares.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that GRANGER CLARENCE L (Director) sold a total of 5,935 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $38.09 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98438.0 shares of the UCTT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, GRANGER CLARENCE L (Director) disposed off 1,636 shares at an average price of $38.00 for $62168.0. The insider now directly holds 104,373 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT).

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) that is trading 114.45% up over the past 12 months. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) is 63.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.73% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.01.