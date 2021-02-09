Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is 7.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.40 and a high of $23.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNVR stock was last observed hovering at around $20.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.11% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -7.84% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.49, the stock is 2.37% and 6.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 17.10% off its SMA200. UNVR registered -5.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.23.

The stock witnessed a -1.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.96%, and is 7.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $3.40B and $8.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 111.97 and Fwd P/E is 15.64. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.16% and -12.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Univar Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $1.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -149.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.50% in year-over-year returns.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Top Institutional Holders

293 institutions hold shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), with 2.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.47% while institutional investors hold 102.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.00M, and float is at 166.60M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 101.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with over 15.58 million shares valued at $262.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.21% of the UNVR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.45 million shares valued at $243.97 million to account for 8.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.58 million shares representing 8.03% and valued at over $229.3 million, while FPR Partners, LLC holds 6.62% of the shares totaling 11.19 million with a market value of $188.96 million.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pappas Christopher D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pappas Christopher D bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $12.35 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Univar Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that ALEXOS NICHOLAS W (EVP, CFO) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $13.33 per share for $3.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the UNVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Pappas Christopher D (Director) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $13.61 for $95270.0. The insider now directly holds 97,088 shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR).

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) that is trading 44.04% up over the past 12 months. Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) is 23.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.96% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.88.