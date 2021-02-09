Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

678 institutions hold shares in Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS), with 2.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.90% while institutional investors hold 99.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.67M, and float is at 74.83M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 96.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.46 million shares valued at $905.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.89% of the UHS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.2 million shares valued at $714.58 million to account for 6.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 3.66 million shares representing 4.71% and valued at over $391.66 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.69% of the shares totaling 3.64 million with a market value of $389.86 million.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is -4.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.20 and a high of $143.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UHS stock was last observed hovering at around $130.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $148.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.81% off the consensus price target high of $166.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -14.3% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.45, the stock is 0.39% and -1.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 15.33% off its SMA200. UHS registered -4.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $133.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.89.

The stock witnessed a -7.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.57%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has around 67700 employees, a market worth around $11.17B and $11.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.88 and Fwd P/E is 12.23. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.61% and -8.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Health Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.78 with sales reaching $2.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibbs Lawrence S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gibbs Lawrence S. sold 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $111.63 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1299.0 shares.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading 16.15% up over the past 12 months. MEDNAX Inc. (MD) is 3.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.44.