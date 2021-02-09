Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:MTN Stock Is Going Next

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is 2.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.00 and a high of $300.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTN stock was last observed hovering at around $281.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.81% off its average median price target of $279.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.55% off the consensus price target high of $339.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -16.37% lower than the price target low of $246.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $286.28, the stock is 4.22% and 3.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 27.05% off its SMA200. MTN registered 21.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $274.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $244.85.

The stock witnessed a 0.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.46%, and is 9.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $11.50B and $1.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 250.46 and Fwd P/E is 41.29. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.02% and -4.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vail Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.12 with sales reaching $631.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.80% year-over-year.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) Top Institutional Holders

599 institutions hold shares in Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN), with 529.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.31% while institutional investors hold 106.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.25M, and float is at 39.72M with Short Float at 3.49%. Institutions hold 104.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.95 million shares valued at $1.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.30% of the MTN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BAMCO Inc. with 4.5 million shares valued at $962.19 million to account for 11.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.49 million shares representing 8.67% and valued at over $746.95 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.35% of the shares totaling 2.56 million with a market value of $713.37 million.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vaughn Peter A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vaughn Peter A sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $231.45 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8025.0 shares.

Vail Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that O’Donnell James C. (EVP, Hospitality, Retail & RE) sold a total of 1,067 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $210.85 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7262.0 shares of the MTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, SORTE JOHN F (Director) disposed off 2,743 shares at an average price of $228.11 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 44,990 shares of Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN).

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -10.40% down over the past 12 months. Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) is -18.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.6% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.82.